FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In between the rainbows, glitter, disco balls, and decor… Fresno Rainbow Pride is truly all about a celebration of love and acceptance … and a little bit of a party.

“We’ll have go-go dancers, cheap and strong drinks, all day long, just excited to be here with all the rest of the gays!” Manager of Splash Bar Trent Cross said. “Pride was born out of a place of activism, pride’s now like what 40 years after stonewall, now a little more celebratory of our culture of queer culture,” he added

Cross says Splash is one of the largest donors for Fresno’s Rainbow Pride.

The parade kicks off Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. on Olive Street and will feature hundreds of floats, community organizations, and, non-profits. Then from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the festival takes place at Fresno City College.

It is five dollars to get in and features food, a beer garden, and activities for the whole family.

“So, this is probably going to be probably the biggest festival that we’ve ever had,” Organizer Bryan Cauwels said.

Cauwels says they are so happy to be back, after hosting modified versions of pride for the past two years due to covid. He says it is important to be back in person, celebrating love and each other.

“We want people to know that they can come to our event and feel safe and feel like they can be who they are.”

Olive Street will be closed through the tower district starting at 7:00 a.m. in the morning for parade set up.

Event organizers also say safety is top of mind tomorrow and will have police patrolling and their own private security.