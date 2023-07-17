FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of PG&E customers in northwest Fresno on Monday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

As of 11:40 a.m., PG&E says 1,918 customers are without power near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99.

The power outage was first reported around 11:00 a.m. PG&E says the preliminary cause of the outage was caused by weather.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com

PG&E says the estimated time of power to be restored is unknown.