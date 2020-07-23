Fresno police utilizing all resources after a violent night

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Police officers in Fresno were on the streets in force Wednesday, following a deadly and violent night along with a dramatic increase in shootings the past few months.

“We have a tremendous amount of resources tonight and hopefully we can put them in the right locations and we won’t have a repeat of last night,” Lt. Anthony DeWall said.

In a span of about four hours Tuesday officers responded to a homicide, a man shot several times in the chest as police say he was working on his car and another man who took a bullet to the back of the head while at a stoplight.

“We had a busy day yesterday, so today we’re fortunate that it’s our overlap day,” DeWall said this means the department is stocked on resources.

He said every patrol officer is on, along with most K9s, the Skywatch helicopter, Street Violence Bureau night detectives, and the task force Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium – or MAGEC.

The officers are placed strategically, including where the shootings happened.

“We’ll definitely spend some attention in those neighborhoods just in case. We don’t really have any indication at this point that they were gang-related, but the one homicide was in a gang neighborhood. So we want to make sure if it ends up being gang-related there’s no retaliation,” DeWall said.

But the department said gang sweeps are not in the plans. Instead, they will be focusing on community policing, hoping this brings a sense of security.

“The more officers are in the neighborhood the better they feel. Especially if the officers are professional and they’re willing to get out and talk to them and on the same token that those community members are willing to talk to us,” said DeWall.

DeWall estimates there are 40 to 50 extra officers, which is double what they normally have.

