FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol and the Fresno Police Department will be out in full force this Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are going to have all of our available officers, not only the Highway Patrol but all local enforcement, going to be out there enforcing a zero-tolerance outlook on impaired driving,” said Mike Salas, with the California Highway Patrol.

Statewide there were a total of 1,016 arrests in 2022, that number was higher than the 998 arrests in 2021.

“But we are there to serve a dual purpose education,” said Salas. “We want to make sure they understand that we are out there enforcement. We are going to take people to jail who are behind that wheel impaired.”

Thanksgiving enforcement will continue through Sunday at midnight.