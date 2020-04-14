COVID-19 Information

Fresno Police Chief: 'There is no curfew'

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an increase in the number of questions about a city-wide curfew, Fresno Police Department clarified Monday that there is no such order in place in Fresno.

In a statement, Chief Andrew Hall says officers are not stopping people for simply being out in public.

“There is no curfew set for adults in the City of Fresno and your Police Department will continue to observe the laws of the state as well as the articles of the constitution as it addresses the 4th amendment regarding search and seizure.”

The statement adds that an officer’s inquiry as to where someone is coming from may just be simple conversation or part of a criminal investigation.

