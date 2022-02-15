Fresno police still searching for driver that fled fatal hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are asking for help to track down a driver that was involved in a hit and run that left 44-year-old Michael Williams dead.

The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 8 on Olive Avenue and Rowell Avenue. Williams was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver fled the scene.

Fresno police say they are looking for a white Silverado or Sierra truck, and investigators say they believe, the driver-side headlight and area around it will have significant damage from the collision.

If you have any information, the Fresno Police department asks that you call Detective Robert Cegielski at (559) 621-5064 or Detective Brian Hance at (559) 621-5057.