Fresno police still looking for answers in the murder of Jovanni Boyd one year later

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Thanksgiving will never be the same for the Boyd family.

It’s been one year since 23-year-old Jovanni Boyd Fresno man was gunned down as he sat inside his vehicle at the Fig Garden Village Apartments.

The family of Boyd along with members of the Fresno Police Department held a press conference to ask anyone with information about his unsolved murder to come forward.

“As a mother whose heart is full of sorrow, I wouldn’t wish this pain upon anyone,” said Karla Boyd, Jovanni’s mother.

It was exactly one year ago on the night before Thanksgiving 2020 that their son Jovanni was shot multiple times at an apartment near the Manchester Center Mall in Fresno.

“Somebody out there knows something that can lead to the arrest of the guilty parties and we need your Help,” said Paco Balderrama, Fresno police chief.

So far, no arrests have been made. Fresno police lieutenant Larry Bolin said investigators had little to go on.

It was a case investigators immediately began working on that night and have continued working every day since.

Jovanni’s parents Karla and Chris described him as someone who didn’t like to see people hurting or mistreated.

“He was looking for a way to improve the community, he was searching for answers, would encourage his friends and family to do the right thing,” said Karla Boyd.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.