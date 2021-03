FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police sergeant who passed away due to COVID-19 was laid to rest Wednesday.

Sgt. Paul Brown passed away on Feb. 17. The department said Sgt. Brown “courageously battled this illness right to the end.”

In a post on social media, Fresno Police wrote that the department extends its deepest condolences to the family – and its sincerest gratitude for supporting Sgt. Brown in his passion to serve the community.