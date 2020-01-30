Fresno Police sergeant sues city, chiefs; says racial discrimination part of why he was passed over for promotion

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall and retired Chief Jerry Dyer are both named in the suit

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Police sergeant is suing the city, former Police Chief Jerry Dyer, and Chief Andy Hall alleging he was repeatedly passed up for promotion after complaining about a lack of training for supervising officers.

The officer also claims the department routinely ostracizes its Hispanic officers involved in complaints or disciplinary issues while white officers are forgiven and promoted in their careers.

Shortly after making a complaint to his union, Sgt. Tony Bustos was informed that the union conveyed his concerns to management, Dyer, and then-Deputy Chief Hall, the suit alleges.

Bustos’ allegations say Dyer reluctantly made changes to training, but that Dyer became aware that he made the complaint. After that, Bustos claimed he was passed over for promotion by officers who tested lower during examination.

The suit was filed earlier this month. It seeks compensation for alleged lost salary and benefits.

Hall stepped in as chief when Dyer retired in October, but Bustos alleges Dyer still wields considerable influence in the department.

Dyer is now running for mayor.

We have reached out to Dyer and the Fresno Police Department for comment.

No other information was immediately available.

