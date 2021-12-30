Fresno Police sergeant hospitalized after medical emergency in parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sergeant with the Fresno Police Department was hospitalized Thursday following a medical emergency in a northwest Fresno parking lot, according to fellow officers.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 p.m. to a possible single-vehicle traffic collision involving a police vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. When police and medical crews arrived they found that people in the area had already removed the sergeant from the police vehicle.

According to the department, the unidentified police sergeant was transported to the hospital and received Narcan. His current condition is unknown. The sergeant had previously responded to a call for service involving narcotic activity.

The police sergeant has been with the department for 18 years.

