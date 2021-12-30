Fresno Police sergeant hospitalized after medical emergency in parking lot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A sergeant with the Fresno Police Department was hospitalized Thursday following a medical emergency in a northwest Fresno parking lot, according to fellow officers.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 p.m. to a possible single-vehicle traffic collision involving a police vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. When police and medical crews arrived they found that people in the area had already removed the sergeant from the police vehicle.

According to the department, the unidentified police sergeant was transported to the hospital and received Narcan. His current condition is unknown. The sergeant had previously responded to a call for service involving narcotic activity.

The police sergeant has been with the department for 18 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with YourCentralValley.com for further details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com