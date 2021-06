FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An arranged undercover “buy and bust” of illegal fireworks resulted in police taking over 250 pounds of illegal fireworks from an adult, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Tuesday Fresno Police Detectives and the Fresno Fire Department arranged the bust and were able to cite one adult for municipal code fireworks violations.

Around 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated by officials, according to the Fresno Police Department.