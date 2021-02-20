Fresno Police seeks public help to identify two suspects involved in armed jewelry store robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) —  The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed jewelry store robbery Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to an armed robbery of KS Jewelry located at 902 Fulton Street just before 11 a.m.

They say one of the suspects brandished a firearm, while the second suspect smashed a glass display removing several trays of jewelry.

Courtesy: Fresno Police Department

Police say the two suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact Detective Amada Galaviz at (559)498-STOP or the Fresno Police Department.

