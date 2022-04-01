FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are asking for help in finding a vehicle that detectives say struck a bicyclist in March.

According to police, on March 4 at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers received reports of a vehicle that had struck a bicyclist in the area of Olive and Warren avenues. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

The vehicle traveled south on Warren Avenue before entering a parking lot to the east and disappearing, according to detectives. The vehicle is described as a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with tinted windows and dark rims. Investigators say the vehicle is believed to have damage to one of the mirrors and possible damage to the front end.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Christopher Wyant at (559) 621-5052.