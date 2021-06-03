Fresno police searching for suspects who they say used victim’s credit card at Walgreens

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are searching for two suspects who were seen at Walgreens using a victim’s credit card to buy items from the store.

Police say on May 22nd, 2021, the two suspects entered the Walgreens store located at 1016 W. Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

The two suspects apparently used the victim’s personal identifying information and credit cards to purchase several gift cards from the store.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a dark colored Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.