FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who they say stole property from a Kohl’s store in River Park.

Police say on Feb. 22, a suspect captured in surveillance photos stole $3,800 worth of merchandise, along with five other people. Photos of the other suspects have not been shared by police at this time.

Officers say they found $13,000 of stolen merchandise and a firearm while searching a home during an investigation into the theft.

According to police, a black 2005 Kia Sorento and a black 2010 Honda Civic are believed to be connected to the incident.

If you have any further information, you are asked to contact Detective Brad Oliver at (559) 621-6436 or Bradley.Oliver@fresno.gov.