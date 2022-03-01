FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for help finding the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left an innocent 18-year-old man hospitalized in Fresno.

On Tuesday, February 1, Fresno police officers were called out to the area of Marks and McKinley avenues after it was reported that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim had reportedly been walking on a sidewalk near the intersection when two men in a white Chrysler 200 drove by him and started to make several U-turns.

Without ever saying a word to the victim, officials say someone in the car suddenly pulled out a gun and started shooting at him before speeding away from the area.

Photo of the suspects’ vehicle provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Photo of a suspect provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Photo of a suspect provided by the Fresno Police Department.

The motive is currently unknown, but officers say the victim does not have any gang ties and did nothing to provoke what they are describing as a ‘senseless act of violence.’

Just before the shooting, officials say a surveillance camera at a gas station captured the suspects pulling up to a pump and getting out of their car.

In the surveillance footage, the driver was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. He is described as being medium height, with a slim build.

The passenger was reportedly wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans. Officers described him as being medium height, with a stocky build.

Officers have not said which suspect they believe fired the shots from the car.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Scott Gray at (559) 621-2419.