Fresno Police searching for missing man

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Fresno Police said William Barbour was last seen at approximately 8:00pm Wednesday in the area of Pinedale and Maroa avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police said Barbour has a medical condition that causes him to walk with a distinct limp and could suddenly fall.

William is 5 feet 9 inches medium build, with short red hair, and a small goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and no shoes.

William recently moved to Fresno from the Friant area. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.