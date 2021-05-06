Fresno Police searching for missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Fresno Police said William Barbour was last seen at approximately 8:00pm Wednesday in the area of Pinedale and Maroa avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police said Barbour has a medical condition that causes him to walk with a distinct limp and could suddenly fall.

William is 5 feet 9 inches medium build, with short red hair, and a small goatee.  He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and no shoes.

William recently moved to Fresno from the Friant area. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com