FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Police say 34-year-old Angel Rene Chubcoc was last seen on Thursday, June 1, around 5:30 pm near the 4700 block of East Montecito Avenue.

Angel stands 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 150 Ibs, with short black length hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.