FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Nathan Ellington was last seen on Sunday, around 8:25 p.m. in the area of McKinley and Millbrook Avenue.

Nathan is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 lbs, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police say he has two small scars above his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the Target symbol with the word “Joy”, black shorts, and black shoes with a pink stripe.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.