FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department officials are asking for help from the public to identify a suspect that allegedly stole mail with a stolen key.

On Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. a man stole mail from a locked mailroom at the Heritage apartments on Millbrook Avenue, according to police.

Police say that the suspect used a key to open a post office lockbox, and then used keys that were inside the lockbox to open a section of post office boxes.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s, wearing all black, with black slide shoes, and no visible tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Oliver at (559) 621-6436 or Lieutenant Larry Bowlan at (559) 621-6402.