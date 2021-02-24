Fresno Police search for a person of interest in 2020 homicide

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Police continues to search for a person of interest in a 2020 homicide.

Officers released a video of a man who they say was near the North Park Apartments around the same time 45-year-old Anthony Romero’s body was found.

“He was deceased for some time and we weren’t really clear about the matter of death or what happened,” said Cpt. Mindy Casto. “Many hours of investigation later and in December once the coroner did their thorough investigation it was ruled a homicide.”

A grieving family is still without answers in the murder that took place June 28, 2020.

“Very distraught, they lost a loved one and a very beloved father,” said Casto. “His daughter, I remember, was particularly upset. So, she has been working closely with our detectives and so have the family to bring some kind of justice to them.”

Officials believe Romero’s death was a result of a disturbance at the complex – but the suspect or suspects took off and have not been found.

Investigators interviewed everyone in the area but recently found surveillance video of a man around the apartment around the time that Romero died. They do not know his name or have his contact information.

Casto said he is not a suspect at this time but just someone they would like to interview.

“A subject we would like to talk to,” said Casto. “Another person to see piece together what happened at the apartment complex.”

Police ask anyone with any other information to contact the police department.