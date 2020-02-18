Fresno police say the same suspects are behind three armed robberies on Valentine’s Day

Detectives were following up on leads Monday after a string of armed robberies across Fresno.

It started Friday at the Valero on Blackstone and Birch. Hours later the Chevron one street over was hit. Within an hour the Evergreen Market on Elm and North was also robbed at gunpoint.

Police now believe the same two men are responsible for all three armed robberies.

“They were able to compare all three videos and it’s obvious to us that they’re the same crew,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers described the suspects as Hispanic men in their twenties. One man was armed with a semi automatic handgun and the other had a revolver.

Initially officers were not sure the crimes were connected.

“These individuals actually changed clothes between the nighttime robberies,” Tietjen said.

Businesses owners like Bob Bhaurla who’s owned Elite Liquors for decades knows shops like his are targets.

“Just recently about a month ago I had a break in,” he said.

The suspects smashed his window and grabbed lottery tickets. He said crime happens, so owners need to take security into their own hands.

“Cameras all the time, as many cameras as possible. You have to have two or three cameras in the parking lot, the front door and the counter,” he said.

Tietjen said the surveillance videos are crucial in investigations. “Oh they’re priceless,” he said.

Video helped police place the suspects at each location.

“They were able to compare the way that they walked, their body language and tell they were the same people,” he said.

Tietjen said detectives have strong leads, and are confident it’s just a matter of time before the thieves face charges for their crimes.