Fresno police say drunk driver crashed into house and tried to escape officers after hit-and-run

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a driver Wednesday who they say was driving drunk when he crashed into another car and eventually into a home in southwest Fresno.

Around 9:00 a.m. police say Levi Benard, 32 of Fresno, was driving and hit another vehicle in the area of Blackstone and Barstow avenues in central Fresno. Investigators say Benard drove off, and the victim of the hit-and-run followed him.

The victim trailed Benard to the area of Del Mar and Indianapolis avenues, a neighborhood in southwest Fresno, police say. According to investigators, Benard then crashed into a house in the neighborhood and proceeded to run away, hopping fences along the way.

Police say they were able to apprehend Benard without incident, where they say the determined that he was “extremely intoxicated.”

“He was really intoxicated,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen of the Fresno Police Department. “He was very, very unstable on his feet but he was able to get over a couple of fences.”

No one was injured in the incident. Police say Benard will be charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.