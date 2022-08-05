FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department released audio and body-worn camera video Friday morning from a deadly officer-involved shooting in May.

Fresno Police officers say on May 19, 2022, at 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Cortland Avenue for a call of a violation of a restraining order.

WARNING: This body camera video provided by the Fresno Police Department is violent and may contain foul language.

Investigators say the person calling was the suspect’s mother and advised dispatch that her son, 27-year-old Austin Flores, violated a restraining order and was currently in the backyard, inside a vehicle.

Before officers arrived, police say Flores’s mom told dispatch Austin had brandished a firearm and told her he was ready if the police came for him.

Officers say when they arrived and established a perimeter around the house. Flores became aware of the officer’s presence, fled the vehicle he was in, and pointed what an officer believed to be a firearm at him.

Police say they fired their weapon at Flores hitting him. Flores was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“Our officers place themselves in harm’s way daily to protect those they serve. Sometimes, they are faced with tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations, with only a fraction of a second to react. Our officers will continue their commitment to protect the safety of all community members, and I continue my commitment to conduct thorough and factual investigations when critical incidents like this one occur. ” – Chief Paco Balderrama

Investigators say the incident is being fully investigated, and the findings will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Independent Review