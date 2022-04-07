FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have updated the status of the 10-year-old girl who was shot Wednesday in Fresno and initially listed as in critical condition.

Police say just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 10-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police say the girl’s femoral artery was struck by the gunfire. She was rushed into surgery and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say they are working to identify the suspect, and now have determined that the girl was not the intended target of the shots. Detectives say an argument between two individuals at a nearby apartment complex led to the shooting that struck the girl.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama called the shooting senseless and cowardly.

“We will work around the clock to bring the culprits to justice and hold them accountable,” Balderrama said. “As Police Chief this is unacceptable, and it should be unacceptable to local and state leaders.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jacqueline Moreno at (559) 621-2428.