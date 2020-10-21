Fresno Police partnering with mental health center, offer counseling to those impacted by violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall is partnering with the Resiliency Center of Fresno to offer counseling services to those impacted by violence.

The Resiliency Center of Fresno will offer mental health counseling to children and families who have been exposed to violence and are in need of help.

Officials say the services will be available via telehealth or in person, regardless of insurance or financial resources.

If you have been a victim or witness to a violent crime and would like to schedule an appointment with a counselor, call 559-621-2121.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.