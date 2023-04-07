(KTXL) — Law enforcement across the state will be on alert for drivers using their phones throughout April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In Fresno police said officers will be actively looking for distracted drivers.

Officials cited the 2022 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey saying 72% of drivers surveyed said distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern.

However, distracted driving isn’t limited to just phone use. The California Highway Patrol lists eating, drinking, grooming, adjusting the radio or navigation system, and even talking to passengers as distractions.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

“Driving requires 100% of your attention 100% of the time,” CHP Yuba-Sutter said after a crash in their area.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash somehow only resulted in a minor injury.

They advised drivers that they should look as far as possible down the road in order to be aware of what is going on with the traffic ahead of them.

The CHP cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s statistics on distracted driving and said 3,142 people were killed in car crashes due to distracted driving in 2020. Vastly more were injured: 324,652.

The CHP reportedly issued almost 56,000 citations for distracted driving in 2021.