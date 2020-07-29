Fresno police officer who lost his battle with ALS honored by the FPOA

Officer Jesus Salinas (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Officers’ Association is mourning the loss of Officer Jesus Salinas after he lost his battle with ALS.

Salinas began his career with Fresno Police in January 1999, but was forced to retire in January 2020 following his ALS diagnosis, a condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The FPOA says Salinas’ life was in service to others, proudly serving the citizens of Fresno after serving his country as a U.S. Marine. Salinas was 53 years old.

Image courtesy of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association

