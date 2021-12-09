Fresno police officer pulled from vehicle after crash in downtown, police say

FRESNO, Calif.- (KSEE/KGPE)- A Fresno police officer was involved in a collision in downtown Fresno during a power outage in the area Thursday evening.

According to police, at around 8:04 p.m. the Fresno police unit was heading westbound of Tulare street when an SUV heading the other direction collided into it.

Police say during the collision, the traffic lights in the intersection were off because of a power outage.

According to investigators, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

There were no major injuries reported, but the officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

A section in the area of Tulare and R street is closed off as crews clear up the roadway.

This is a developing story.