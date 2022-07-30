Photo of Officer Hunt provided by the Fresno Police Department.

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police officer was killed in a crash while riding his bike on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Saturday, officers announced that Officer Steve Hunt had died following an accident near Shaver Lake.

Officer Hunt had served with the Fresno Police Department since 1989.

Officials described Officer Hunt as a passionate and dedicated member of the department.

“Steve will be missed by his family, our department family, and the community that he so proudly served for all of these years,” wrote Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama in a press release.

Authorites have not provided any other details about the crash at this time.