FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer responding code three was involved in a crash with a vehicle Friday morning in Downtown Fresno.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Fresno and G Street. Investigators say officers were responding to assist officers at the federal courthouse for a gun disturbance when the crash happened.

Police say there was one officer in the patrol car and he had a complaint of pain to his hand.

According to police, the driver and a passenger of the other vehicle had a complaint of pain and went to a local hospital.

Police say a collision reconstruction unit is on the scene.