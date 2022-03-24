FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of suspects in the homicide of Jovanni Boyd. The case has sat cold for over a year.

According to Fresno Police, Boyd was found inside a car at an apartment complex on East Fedora Avenue on Nov. 25, 2020. Police say, Boyd, who was 23 at the time was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat, and the car had crashed into a carport support beam. He died at the hospital.

Now, over a year later, Fresno Police said they have no leads and are asking the community for help.

Police said Boyd’s family, along with help from the community, have reached their goal of raising a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspects involved in this homicide.

“Somebody out there knows something that can lead to the arrest of the guilty parties and we need your help,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

If you have any information call Fresno Police Homicide Detective V. Miranda at 559-621- 2452 or Detective J. Alexander at 559-621-2445 with information regarding this investigation.