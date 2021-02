FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police officers are mourning the loss of a fellow officer due to COVID-19.

Sgt. Paul Brown passed away Wednesday, shortly before 12 noon. The department said Sgt. Brown “courageously battled this illness right to the end.”

According to Fresno Police, Sgt. Brown was a 28-year veteran of Fresno Police, holding the rank of sergeant for 19 years. He was hired in December 1993.

Sgt. Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children.