Fresno police motorcycle officer hit by car, released from hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE) -The Fresno motorcycle officer that was hit by a car while on-duty is doing okay, after a scary crash that happened on Thursday night.

It happened when two officers, both of them on motorcycles, were leaving Community Regional Medical Center, heading back to police headquarters.

A woman turning left into the hospital parking lot hit one of the officers.

Dennis Euceda is a motorcycle specialist and rider, who knows first-hand how dangerous it is when cars and motorcycles collide.

“I have been hit, to the point where I did have a pretty bad accident. I couldn’t walk for nine months. It’s a little bit scarring mentality because you don’t expect it, you don’t expect the accident, you don’t expect to go down if you’re doing everything correctly. ” Euceda said.

The officer that was hit on Thursday night was taken to CRMC where multiple tests were done, police say.

The officer has been released with minor injuries and is now resting at home, looking forward to his return to work.

“If we have people paying attention to the street, that would be the best thing that we as riders can have to our safety,” Euceda said.

Euceda says driver awareness plays a big role for all drivers in situations like these.

