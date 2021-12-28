Fresno Police make arrest in March homicide investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the March death of a Fresno man.

On Monday, members of the Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team and officers from M.A.G.E.C. located Eleuterio Flores, 18. Flores was identified by detectives as the suspect in the murder of another 18-year-old Fresno man.

When officers attempted to contact Flores, they say he discarded a gun and attempted to run from police. Officers say he was immediately taken into custody and his firearm recovered.

Around 4:16 p.m. on March 21, Fresno Police received a call for service at the intersection of Fresno Street and McKenzie Avenue. The paramedic crew told police they were parked on McKenzie, just west of Fresno Street, when they were approached by a vehicle with three people in it.

One of the occupants told paramedics that one of their friends had been shot. Paramedics found Julian Cerda, 18 of Fresno, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the incident started at Maple and Shields at a Valero gas station, where the people in the vehicle were getting gas. While they were at the convenience store paying for the gas, there was an altercation with an occupant of a white pickup truck. Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire, and Cerda was struck in his upper torso.

Investigators say Flores is “a member of a criminal street gang.” He will face charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.