FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect that robbed a Chase Bank last month in Fresno.

On November 15, around 4:40p.m. Fresno Police responded to Chase Bank on North Blackstone and Dakota Avenues. The suspect was captured on video.

Police are describing the suspect as a man, wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatshirt, black shorts, black gloves, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Fresno Police.