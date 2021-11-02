Fresno police looking for sexual assault suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are asking the public’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

A woman working at a convenience store in southeast Fresno reported to police that a man was trying to force his way into the business, according to police.

Police say in the early hours of Saturday a man was trying to force his way into the business through locked doors and was committing lewd, sexual acts towards her.

The unknown man fled the scene before officers could arrive. Police said over the next hour, two sexual assaults took place nearby. The first was near Chestnut and Butler avenue and the second near Maple and Butler Avenue.

According to police, both victims provided similar descriptions if you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.