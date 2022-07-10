Photo of K9 Turbo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers.

On Sunday, the department announced that K9 Turbo had passed away on Friday, June 24.

Following Turbo’s passing, officers and their K9 partners lined up outside of a local animal hospital to give him a ‘proper salute and goodbye.’

Turbo began his career with the department in 2009 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Matt Vincent.

Handlers and their K9s gathered to say goodbye to K9 Turbo.

Handlers and their K9s gathered to say goodbye to K9 Turbo.

K9 Turbo and his handler, Officer Matt Vincent.

For several years, Turbo remained a dedicated member of the K9 Unit before he was forced to retire in 2016 due to medical issues.

“The K-9 unit would like to take this opportunity to thank K9 Turbo for his hard work and unwavering courage keeping the City of Fresno safe and always making sure officers went home safe,” Fresno police officials wrote in a Facebook post.

After retiring, Turbo lived out the last of his years with the Vincent family.