FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police K9 captured awards in several categories during a K9 competition last week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say Officer Jim Young and K9 Zeus attended the 2023 Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office K9 trials last week.

Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department Photo Credit: Fresno Police Department

The team competed with multiple agencies and canine teams and officials say Officer Young and Zeus performed extremely well.

Zeus took first place in agility and in area search. He secured second place in overall top dog and third place in obedience.