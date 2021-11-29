Fresno Police investigating illegal street activity that happened over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Authorities are investigating a series of incidents that took place over the weekend, cars spinning out of control, doing doughnuts at the intersection of Willow and Shepherd.

Fresno police say it was only one of several incidents that happened Saturday night into Sunday morning, the video captured by a nearby business shows the bright flashes of light and smoke, an indication of illegal street activity.

“We responded to about 6, 7 locations moving the individuals in the sideshow from one location to another, just dispersing them,” says Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Dept.

The video shows people parking their cars and rushing towards the intersection to witness cars spinning out of control.

Bob Koury frequently walks by the area and he says it’s disappointing to see people destroying public property.

“There’s a lot better things to do, then spin your car around in a circle and possibly cause an accident and hurt others,” says Koury.

Dark black marks, tire scraps, and residue were left behind.

Police say there were no reported injuries from this weekend’s incident and cars dispersed at the time police cars arrived on scene.

Police are now looking to identify the people involved, cracking down on the illegal behavior

“We’ve made arrests in the past, we’ve authored search warrants, we’ve towed and stored cars with folks who are involved in these incidents,” says Lt. Dooley.

He adds that a quick slip-up could have made the situation worse.

“A simple loss of control, you’re going to hit some people, you’re going to seriously injure and or kill them,” says Lt. Dooley.

Fresno police say if drivers are caught, they can be fined for reckless driving and the vehicles involved can be held for long periods of time. If you recognize any of the drivers involved, you’re asked to contact Fresno police.