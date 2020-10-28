Fresno Police investigating a crash that left man dead, woman hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police received multiple calls shortly before 7 p.m. about a vehicle collision at Blackstone and Bullard, involving a motorcycle that had struck a tree.

Officers arrived and reported two victims, a male and female, lying in the south bound lanes of Blackstone Avenue.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was conscious and breathing. Her current condition is unknown. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

