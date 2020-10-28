Fresno Police investigating a crash that left man dead, woman hospitalized

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police received multiple calls shortly before 7 p.m. about a vehicle collision at Blackstone and Bullard, involving a motorcycle that had struck a tree.

Officers arrived and reported two victims, a male and female, lying in the south bound lanes of Blackstone Avenue.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was conscious and breathing. Her current condition is unknown. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com