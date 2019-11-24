One person killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed Saturday night in a southwest Fresno shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the area of Lorena and Plumas avenues, near the West Fresno Branch Libray and Edison High School, police say.

Fresno Police say when they arrived they found a 26-year-old hispanic man shot in front of a home.

They say CPR was performed and he was transported to CRMC where he died.

Police say there was another person with the man who was not cooperative with investigators.

Police say the victim is an active gang member but there is no motive at this time. His identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.