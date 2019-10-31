Fresno Police investigate possible domestic violence-related stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was stabbed Thursday morning in southwest Fresno in a possible domestic violence-related incident, Fresno Police said.

Police were called to an apartment complex near Fruit Avenue and Kearney Boulevard around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Officers arrived and found the victim with possibly the suspect in front of the apartment complex.

The victim suffered from an upper-body stab wound and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing incident is under investigation.

