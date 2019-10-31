Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fresno Police investigate possible domestic violence-related stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was stabbed Thursday morning in southwest Fresno in a possible domestic violence-related incident, Fresno Police said.

Police were called to an apartment complex near Fruit Avenue and Kearney Boulevard around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Officers arrived and found the victim with possibly the suspect in front of the apartment complex.

The victim suffered from an upper-body stab wound and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing incident is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com