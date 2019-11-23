Fresno Police investigate officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a pistol-style BB gun

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a man armed with a pistol-style BB gun Friday night in the parking lot of an auto auction business in southwest Fresno.

Officers received a call from a security guard around 11 p.m. for a report of a man armed with a handgun at the Mannheim Central California parking lot near Marks Avenue and Ray Johnson Drive, just north of Highway 180, according to Captain Mark Salazar of the Fresno Police Department.

Three officers arrived minutes later and saw a man appearing to be in his 30s with what looked to be a handgun, police said.

A standoff occurred for several minutes as one of the officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, Salazar said. The officer then fired three less than lethal rounds from his shotgun.

Police are not sure if the suspect was hit by those rounds.

Two of the officers then used their duty weapons and shot the suspect an unknown amount times after he started to run east through the parking lot, Salazar said.

Salazar added that a sergeant who has been on the force for 11 years and an officer who has been with the department for three years was the police personnel who fired their weapons.

He said the suspect was hit by at least two rounds and was taken to the hospital for surgery where he was listed in critical but stable condition at the time.

Police said the suspect told officers to “pull the trigger,” before he was shot.

Salazar said officers recovered the suspect’s weapon and identified it as a pistol-style BB gun that appeared to be a legitimate handgun.

He said they do not have a motive as to why the suspect was in the parking lot but added that he had a backpack on at the time of the shooting.

Police are reviewing body camera footage, interviewing two witnesses and the three officers involved in the shooting as part of their investigation into what happened.

Investigators spent the night and early morning combing the parking lot for evidence.

Salazar said the investigation would take several days to complete.

Police say this is the third officer-involved shooting of the year.

