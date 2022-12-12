FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Fresno Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue Sunday.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado, who police say was a gang member with an extensive criminal history that has dated back to 2007.

Officers say Coronado was at the apartment complex to visit his girlfriend when he got into an argument that turned deadly.

“That argument led with other individuals arriving. The individuals ultimately were out in the roadway directly in front of that apartment complex where Mr. Coronado was mortally wounded by gunfire,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with Fresno Police.

That’s where police say they found Coronado after they responded to a call of gunfire at approximately 4:13 p.m. Sunday.

As for a motive…

“We have yet to determine, and or locate any individuals that were of a rival gang, or any gang for that,” said Lt. Cervantes.

But they still won’t rule out that this homicide was gang-related or motivated, as they have called in MAGEC, the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium.

“We’re working a parallel investigation with them to determine whether or not a gang was an actual motivating factor in this case,” said Lt. Cervantes.

Sunday was Coronado’s first-ever trip to the apartment building to visit his girlfriend.

Police say the visit to the unidentified woman could have even triggered the homicide.

“We’ve conducted interviews with the girlfriend. She’s been forthcoming thus far. We have other interviews scheduled and we’re hopeful that that’s gonna lead us or point us in a direction where we can find those responsible,” said Cervantes.

It’s the 56th homicide of the year in Fresno.

Police say the search is on for additional information or surveillance needed to help solve this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.