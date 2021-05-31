Fresno police investigate man’s death after seen ‘stumbling and falling’ on roadway

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police are investigating the death of a man in Fresno after he was seen stumbling and falling over on a roadway, police say.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:44 p.m. officers from the Fresno Police Department arrived at the intersection of Clovis and Belmont Avenues for reports of a white adult male in the middle of the roadway, stumbling and trying to avoid cars.

According to Fresno police, prior to their arrival, an off-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy saw the man laying on the roadway and stopped to help him. The deputy made the initial contact and detained the man who was identified as 37-year-old Jesse Collins.

Frseno officers determined that Collins appeared to be suffering from drug impairment and was transported to a medical facility.

Due to his condition, a hold was placed on Collins and EMS was requested to transport him to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to police, Collins became combative and tried to run away. He was restrained by officers until EMS arrived shortly after. Collins was placed on a gurney and transported to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) for treatment at around 10:32 p.m.

Police say at some point later in the evening, Collins suffered medical complications and despite extensive life-saving efforts, passed away at was pronounced dead at 1:52 a.m.

An autopsy and toxicology report will be performed to determine Collins’ cause of death.

According to Fresno police, a preliminary review of the body camera footage does not show any issues with regard to the restraint of Mr. Collins, nor any significant use of force which would have contributed to his death.

The Fresno Police Department will continue investigating the incident.