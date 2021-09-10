Fresno police increases focus on bicycle and pedestrian safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police were aiming to make the streets safer Friday by launching a pedestrian and bicycle safety operation, focusing on high traffic areas.

“Slow down. Pay attention,” Sgt. Michael McCray said.

McCray said there have been 42 pedestrian collision fatalities so far this year compared to just 35 all of last year.

Officers are working to curb the trend by increasing patrols specifically looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

“These guys tonight will, when it comes to citations, they’re going to write a lot of citations,” McCray said.

He said on a night with a big event like Boots in the Park, they can easily give out 100 citations. A team of officers was stationed outside and they were able to respond to a fender bender in seconds.

McCray said at the beginning of the year, fatalities were up about 40 to 50 percent over last year, but with these operations they’ve been able to bring the numbers down to about 5 percent.

“The ultimate goal is public safety. We want to make sure that each and every person that’s out on the roadway or that’s in the roadway gets home safely and gets home to their loved ones,” he said.

He said they’re trying to do these operations about twice a month.