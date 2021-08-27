Fresno police identify man shot, killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have identified a man who was pronounced dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday evening, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officials say, Armando Perez Garcia, 37, was found by police suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the 3100 block of E. Platt Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say officers were responding to E. Platt Avenue when a related ShotSpotter activation of seven rounds fired was also recorded in the area.

Authorities say Perez was discovered at the scene and rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fresno Police Department says they will not be releasing the motive for the shooting at this time.

Investigators say they are currently speaking with members throughout the community and following all leads in this case.

Officials are asking the community for help and encourage anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is the 50th homicide in the City of Fresno.