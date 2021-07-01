Fresno Police hold virtual ridealong, aim to strengthen transparency

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department held its first “virtual ride along” on Thursday night with the goal of strengthening transparency with the Fresno community.

This one was held with Sgt. Sammy Ashworth with the Fresno Police Northeast District.

“Trust, education. We want to be able to show the citizens of Fresno what their police department is doing,” Ashworth said.

From listening to radio traffic to answering questions, Ashworth aimed to do that.

“One big question that we’re asked all the time is where’s my call, if someone calls for assistance, where’s my call, why is it taking so long, we want to show them the supply and demand,” Ashworth said.

He said typically in a year, around 350,000 calls come into the Fresno Police Department, and he added that through this virtual event, he wanted people to see the volume of calls they get during some of their busiest hours.

“Sometimes we’re actually in route that somebody may have been holding for several hours if not several days, unfortunately, and those high priority calls, those life-threatening, in progress calls come in, and we’re forced to leave that lower priority call where someone has been waiting for a long period of time,” he said.

Ashworth said they hope to have more of these virtual ride alongs with their other police districts in the city too.