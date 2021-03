FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama held a news conference Thursday to address the arrest of a suspect in the murder of street vendor Loreno Perez.

Police announced the arrest of the suspect, later identified as Demarcus Vega, 18, who has been booked into jail and faces murder charges.

Investigators report that Perez was shot “execution-style” on Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up by Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez.